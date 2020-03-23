Beds, Herts & Bucks

Coronavirus: Bedford closes play areas over contamination fears

  • 23 March 2020
Related Topics
Children playing Image copyright Alamy

A council has closed children's play areas in a town in a bid to cut the spread of coronavirus.

Bedford Council said it had "reluctantly" taken the decision on public health grounds.

The council tweeted: "Surfaces such as in children's play areas present a significant risk to the spread of coronavirus."

A spokesman for the council said signs would be going up across the borough to make people aware of the closures.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites