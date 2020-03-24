Image copyright Google

Disused hospital buildings could be brought into use to help fight coronavirus, campaigners say.

They say empty blocks at Hemel Hempstead Hospital could provide space for hundreds of beds.

The hospital no longer offers acute in-patient services or an A&E department.

"If the Chinese can build hospitals in 10 days we should be able to bring all the closed wards back into use rapidly," said Edith Glatter, chairman of the Dacorum Hospital Action Group.

Ms Glatter suggested tradesmen who are unable to work could be employed in the task, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reports.