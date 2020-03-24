Image copyright Pauline Bennett Image caption Pauline and Steven Bennett said they were among more than 150 Britons stranded in Bali

A British woman stranded in Bali by the cororavirus pandemic fears she will die there because her chemotherapy medication is running out.

Pauline Bennett, 56, has a bone marrow disease and her drug supplies will only last until Saturday.

Her booked flight back to the UK and a replacement flight were both cancelled.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) has advised travellers to return to the UK and said it was working with airlines to keep routes open.

Mrs Bennett and her husband Steven, from Bishop's Stortford, Hertfordshire, travelled to Bali at the start of March to meet up with their daughter, who lives in Australia.

She said she sought medical advice before travelling.

She said at least 150 Britons are stuck on the Indonesian island, and called on the UK Government to urgently help.

Mr and Mrs Bennett received an email from the FCO advising them to contact the local embassy, but Mrs Bennett said nobody was answering their calls.

'In a nightmare'

She said airline Emirates suggested they might have to stay in Bali for three months.

"I felt like I was going to pass out. I thought, 'I'm going to die here'.

"I'm not eating. I've not slept since Sunday. I feel like I'm in a nightmare.

"Nothing is happening. It's like we've just been forgotten about," she said.

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokeswoman said: "We recognise British tourists abroad are finding it difficult to return to the UK because of the unprecedented international travel and domestic restrictions that are being introduced around the world - often with very little or no notice.

"The FCO is working around the clock to support British travellers in this situation, to allow them to come back to the UK.

"The government is seeking to keep key transit routes open as long as possible and is in touch with international partners and the airline industry to make this happen.

"Consular staff are supporting those with urgent need while providing travel advice and support to those still abroad."

