Image copyright Geograph/Fertig Image caption Police say the fatal crash happened on an exit slip road at junction eight of the A1(M), near Stevenage

A man died when he was hit by a car as he walked on a motorway sliproad.

The victim, aged in his 30s, was fatally injured at junction eight of the A1M, near Stevenage.

Emergency crews, including the air ambulance, were alerted at about 22:45 GMT on Friday.

However, they were unable to save the man and he died at the scene, Hertfordshire Police said. The driver of the car was not injured and the road was later reopened.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the crash to contact them.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk