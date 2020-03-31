Image copyright Sean Power Image caption Toronto resident Sean Power built the tribute to his home town of Watford with his partner Amanda Thompson

A Lego fan in Canada, and his partner, have recreated the high street of his former UK hometown in brick form whilst in lockdown.

Sean Power, who moved to Toronto from Watford, Hertfordshire, 10 years ago, said it took him just under a month to build.

Canada began introducing social distancing measures over two weeks ago to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Mr Power said: "There are lots of lovely old buildings that stand out."

Image copyright Sean Power Image caption Mr Power said the pieces came from other kits but with a few parts such as the paving were ordered online

Image copyright Sean Power Image caption The Canadian couple said they did not keep an exact piece count as the model "evolved" whilst we were building

The 39-year-old said he had the idea whilst visiting the town for his mother's birthday, with his partner, Amanda Thompson, earlier this year.

He said: "We thought: 'Well why not!'"

Mr Power explained there were Watford "icons" he felt he had to include in the model.

"Jackson's jewellers, Clements and Monmouth House, and I think the flyover is a pretty unique feature and we included the mini market that's beside it and under it now."

Image copyright Sean Power Image caption The model also includes a Harry Potter figure and a "Knight Bus" from the films to honour the nearby Warner Bros. Studio tour

Image copyright Sean Power Image caption Mr Power said that originally the model would stop at the flyover but "it got a bit bigger" and he included the town's markets

Toronto has banned gatherings of more than five people, and could issue fines of up to $5,000 (£2,826) for people using the city's closed park amenities.

There is also a ban on all "non-essential" travel outside of Cananda.

Mr Power, who has dual nationality, said: "I hope to fly over again [to Watford] soon when the restrictions are lifted and once everybody is safe and well."

Image copyright Sean Power Image caption Mr Power said he got the idea for the model whilst shopping in Watford

Image copyright Sean Power Image caption Mr Power said that his partner Amanda Thompson was "really the more creative Lego builder of the two of us"

But he and Ms Thompson have already begun planning the next model.

"We are thinking of building a Toronto street scene with the CN Tower, and I would like to do a British seaside scene with a classic pier, maybe Brighton or similar."

