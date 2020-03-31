Image copyright Google Image caption The eagle sculpture can be seen from the main road between Chesham and Amersham

A "much loved" ornamental eagle has been stolen from the grounds of a care home for dementia patients.

The sculpture was a well-known landmark in Chesham, Buckinghamshire.

The metal bird went missing from Chesham Bois Manor care home some time between Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

Olivia Warner, from the care home, said: "It has been quite upsetting for the residents as don't understand why someone would take him."

She said the eagle was "very much loved by everyone, passers-by, commuters and residents".

The sculpture was in the front garden of the care home which is on the A416, the main road between Chesham and Amersham.

Ms Warner said that on Saturday afternoon the staff and residents hung out their pictures of rainbows for local school children, and the eagle was in the garden.

But when she returned to the care home on Sunday morning it had gone.

"It was an investment for the home but it definitely had sentimental value," she said.

"We regularly walk around the garden especially at this time of social distancing when the home is closed to visitors."

The care home worker explained the residents would "often have conversations about the bird".

She appealed for anyone who had seen the sculpture or knows where it is to contact the care home.

