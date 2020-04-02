Image copyright Kierran Stevenson/Facebook Image caption Kierran Stevenson photographed himself as he walked around Stoke Mandeville Hospital

A man who boasted on social media of visiting a hospital without a medical reason has been jailed for 12 weeks.

Kierran Stevenson, 32, said he visited several parts of Stoke Mandeville Hospital in Buckinghamshire, which is treating coronavirus patients.

Police said his actions had caused distress and disruption to hospital staff and the public.

Stevenson, of Aylesbury, was jailed by Oxford magistrates after pleading guilty to causing a public nuisance.

He also admitted breaking the government's emergency movement restrictions by his visit on Monday, and was ordered to pay £300 compensation to the NHS trust.

Image copyright Kierran Stevenson/Facebook Image caption He posted on Facebook about his conversations with staff at the hospital

Det Ch Insp Lewis Prescott-Mayling said: "Stevenson's actions were reckless in attending the hospital without a genuine medical need.

"He has ignored the government advice, the clear signage at the hospital and caused upset to members of the public and NHS staff following his social media posts. In doing so he has breached the law."

The hospital is currently closed to visitors and those with non-urgent appointments.

Neil Macdonald, chief executive of Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, thanked police for their "prompt and effective action" and support in "challenging times".

