Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Plans have begun to prepare RAF Henlow should it be needed in the coronavirus outbreak

An RAF station has been earmarked as a temporary mortuary to be used during the coronavirus outbreak.

Plans are in place to prepare a building at RAF Henlow in Bedfordshire should it be needed to deal with the rise in Covid-19-related deaths.

Central Bedfordshire Council said the area would be staffed and have security "to protect the dignity and respect of those who have lost their lives".

A spokesman said an expected increase in deaths was a "sad reality".

"This is a hard thing to think about, but we can all make a positive impact on reducing the spread of this virus by staying at home and saving lives," he added.

Other buildings being used as potential temporary mortuaries include Birmingham Airport, an ice rink in Milton Keynes and an agricultural showground in Stafford.

On Sunday, the Department of Health and Social Care said 621 more people had died in hospital in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus, taking the total death toll to 4,934.

