Image copyright Lucas J Pitcher/Prior Attire Image caption Izabela and Lucas Pitcher have been wearing a different period costume each day for their walk

A couple have been "lifting the spirits" of fellow villagers by dressing up in historical costumes for their daily exercise.

Izabela Pitcher said the outfits, normally used by re-enactors and museums, needed "airing" as many events have been cancelled.

Together with her husband Lucas, she dons the costumes and walks around their Buckinghamshire village.

She also hosts a quiz on social media, asking villagers to name the era.

Mrs Pitcher, 45, who runs a costuming business, said people had "started waving and waiting for us".

"I really didn't expect that," she said.

"We've met more villagers - at a safe social distance obviously - in the last week than we have in the last year of living here."

Mrs Pitcher posts a photo of her and husband dressed in the costumes, walking around the village near Milton Keynes, giving people the chance to guess which period the outfit was worn, as first reported in the Milton Keynes Citizen.

People also call out their guesses during their walk, she said.

Image copyright Lucas J Pitcher/Prior Attire Image caption Mrs Pitcher said there has been an "educational value" by encouraging villagers to name the era

She then posts the answer the following day.

Mrs Pitcher said: "It definitely lifts your spirits and it's nice to see people are getting some pleasure out of it, and there's an educational value to it too."

