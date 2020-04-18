Image copyright Talia Giles Image caption Talia Giles said the group included professional and amateur artists, aged 13 and upwards

A sketching group that is documenting life during lockdown hopes its series of drawings will become "corona chronicles".

Members of Beds Urban Sketchers are taking part in a 30-day challenge to draw daily life during the current restrictions.

Talia Giles, an artist and designer from Bedford, said it would show how people had to "change our lives overnight".

Subjects include Daily Chores, Street View, Virtual Chats and Working From Home.

Image copyright Talia Giles Image caption Inside Looking Out is the view from Talia Giles' Bedford home

Image copyright Talia Giles Image caption Talia Giles draws about her "isolated bubble" at home

Mrs Giles, 35, said: "It only need be a five-minute doodle. It might not be your best artwork but it just shows you've taken a few minutes out of your day to take a breath and observe what is around you.

"It will be documenting this period of time in lockdown, when we had to change our lives overnight.

"This will be our corona chronicles."

Image copyright Maria Merridan Image caption Sunset is a view from Maria Merridan's home in Potton, Bedfordshire

Image copyright Maria Merridan Image caption Maria Merridan sketching from home can feature rather "mundane things"

Maria Merridan from Potton, a part-time lecturer in art and design. got involved as her work had "dried up".

"I was attracted to the challenge as I rarely sit and draw for drawing's sake, but it's really reignited my love of drawing," she said.

"I'm quite rusty, but it's bringing a routine back, as I haven't drawn still life or observational drawing in a long time."

Image copyright Lesley Jones Image caption Street View was drawn from Lesley Jones' home in Bedford

Image copyright Lesley Jones Image caption Lesley Jones joined the group when it was formed in 2016

Lesley Jones, from Bedford, runs a life drawing group, which has stopped, and has been furloughed from her job in the heritage sector.

"I needed to create a routine for myself and it's been good having a daily challenge," he said.

"It has given me something else of focus on. It's reminded me of the positive effects of creativity."

Image copyright Lesley Jones Image caption Lesley Jones took inspiration from her weekly task of making bread

The work is currently being shared on Facebook and Instagram. The group hopes to exhibit the work in the future.

