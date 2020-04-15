Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption The people were residents at Castletroy Residential Home

A further two residents of a care home in Luton have died, taking its total number of deaths during the coronavirus pandemic to 17.

Five of the residents at Castletroy Residential Home in Luton who died, had tested positive for Covid-19.

The home has 69 beds for elderly people with nursing or personal care needs.

The two new deaths were announced after the government said earlier that all UK care home residents and staff with Covid-19 symptoms are to be tested.

In a statement, Luton Borough Council said that it shared "the frustration of many over the delay in equipment being made available from the government to those in front-line roles".

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Last week, the local council leader said it was a "tragic situation"

It was only after leader Hazel Simmons wrote to Health Secretary Matt Hancock that Bedfordshire received a supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) last week, the authority said.

"We have been working closely with all Luton care homes to ensure they have the right PPE in place at a time when supplies are limited," she said.

"In some cases, this has meant sourcing our own supplies where government delays meant staff would otherwise have been left without.

"The team at Castletroy have been provided with a supply of adequate PPE including gloves, aprons and face masks throughout."

The deaths of 15 residents of Castletroy were confirmed last week.

In a statement, the home said staff had "worked very hard to shield our residents, themselves and their families whilst continuing to provide care and support".

"We send our condolences to the families and friends at this sad time," it added.

"It's very sad, they are our family too."

The other 12 residents who died had not been tested for coronavirus, a council spokeswoman confirmed.

