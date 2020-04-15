Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bedfordshire Police said Easter Sunday saw the highest number recorded in a single day by the force for 22 years

A police force has said Easter Sunday was the busiest day it has had for more than two decades.

Bedfordshire Police said it normally receives between 300 to 500 incidents on an average day.

But on Sunday it logged 714 incidents, the highest in a single day for 22 years, including nearly 300 reports of coronavirus regulation breaches.

A number of men with weapons were also involved in a "thoughtless and selfish" brawl in Luton.

The fight, at about 17:40 BST in the Sheridan Road and Argyll Avenue area, involved more than a dozen people and was caught on video by neighbours.

Assistant Chief Constable Jackie Sebire said: "This sort of behaviour is unacceptable at any time, but is unbelievably reckless given the current climate.

"We are in a national emergency where the vast majority of people across Bedfordshire are sacrificing time with their families and friends in order to stop the spread of this virus, protecting the NHS and saving lives in the process.

"For these men to completely disregard that in order to have a fight in the middle of the street in broad daylight just beggars belief, frankly."

Luton Borough Council leader Hazel Simmons added: "This group's thoughtless and selfish behaviour has not only endangered lives by the act itself, but there is a chance they have put their own loved ones in danger."

