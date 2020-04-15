Coronavirus: Pregnant nurse dies but baby 'well' after delivery
The baby of a "highly-valued and loved" nurse has been delivered successfully after she died from Covid-19.
Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, 28, had worked for five years at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital, where she died on Sunday.
A spokeswoman for hospital trust said the nurse's "child was doing very well" but could give no further information.
Ms Agyapong was admitted to hospital on 7 April, having tested positive for Covid-19 two days previously.
David Carter, chief executive of Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said she was a "fantastic nurse and a great example of what we stand for in this trust".
"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Mary's family and friends at this sad time," he said.
- A SIMPLE GUIDE: How do I protect myself?
- AVOIDING CONTACT: The rules on self-isolation and exercise
- LOOK-UP TOOL: Check cases in your area
- MAPS AND CHARTS: Visual guide to the outbreak
- STRESS: How to look after your mental health
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk