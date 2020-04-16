Image copyright Other Image caption Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong died after testing positive for Covid-19

More than £100,000 has been raised for the family and newborn baby of a pregnant NHS nurse who died after contracting Covid-19.

Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, 28, worked for five years at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital, where she died.

Her baby daughter was delivered by caesarean section and is doing well, according to the hospital.

Earlier, hospital staff were joined by firefighters as they held a minute's silence for Ms Agyapong.

A GoFundMe page was set up on Wednesday morning in aid of her family.

Ms Agyapong had been admitted to hospital on 7 April, having tested positive for Covid-19 two days previously. She died on Sunday.

David Carter, chief executive of Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said she was a "fantastic nurse and a great example of what we stand for in this trust".

Ms Agyapong's husband is currently self-isolating and has been tested for Covid-19.

Following the minute's silence, staff also clapped for Ms Agyapong and other frontline staff.

In a tweet, chief fire officer Paul Fuller, of Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "Lots of clapping in support of all those brave NHS and care workers who fight on - thank you!"

Colleagues paid tribute to Ms Agyapong, who also went by her married name Mary Boateng, on the fundraising page.

"Mary was a blessing to everyone she came across and her love, care and sincerity will be irreplaceable," organiser Rhoda Asiedu wrote.

"I am raising funds for her immediate family; her husband, AJ and her baby girl little Mary, who was born at the time of her demise."

