Image copyright Malin Andersson Image caption Malin Andersson felt she could not sit at home, knowing she had the skills and training to be a carer

A former Love Island star says becoming a carer during the coronavirus pandemic has been a "beautiful" and "humbling" experience.

Malin Andersson is caring for elderly people in their homes across Bedfordshire.

She was previously a carer for her mother, who died in November 2017.

"I couldn't sit at home, knowing I had the skills and training," she said. "I don't need to do it financially but I'm getting so much satisfaction from it."

The 26-year-old, who appeared on series two of Love Island in 2016, said she hoped others might consider going into the industry.

"Carers are needed more than ever," she said.

"I would never have predicted I would do this but I really feel like it is helping me get through this period.

"I get them out of bed, wash them, dress them, give them their medication and I have chats with them. I might be the only person they talk to that day, and it is filling a void for me as well as them"

Image copyright ITV/Love Island Image caption Malin Andersson appeared on series two of Love Island in 2016

Ms Andersson said she lived alone and appreciated how tough that could be.

"You can go crazy in isolation, so nurturing these relationships is so important," she said. "I am incredibly proud to be making a difference."

Ms Andersson said she was not worried about getting coronavirus from the elderly clients because she had "been through so much" in her life and no longer lived in fear.

Two years after her mother died from cancer, she gave birth prematurely to a baby girl called Consy, who died in hospital a month later.

She said she went down a path of drinking after these traumatic experiences, but learned the hard way that she needed to keep herself busy.

Image copyright Malin Andersson Image caption Malin Andersson is caring for elderly people in their homes across Bedfordshire

"I will never let myself get into a dark place like that again," she said. "We all have choices, and I am choosing the right path now."

The TV personality uses her social media platforms to share messages about body positivity, mental health issues, grief, trauma and domestic violence.

She is an ambassador for the stillbirth and neonatal charity Sands, as well as the domestic violence charity Refuge after speaking out about a previous violent relationship.

"This is a really difficult time for everybody's mental health, we are all stuck at home with our thoughts and I want to be as honest as possible," she said.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk