Image copyright GoFundMe Image caption Wilma Banaag and Khalid Jamil died at Watford General Hospital

Two NHS staff members have died with coronavirus at the hospital where they worked.

Tributes have been paid to Watford General Hospital staff nurse Wilma Banaag and healthcare assistant Khalid Jamil.

Ms Banaag, who had worked at the hospital for 19 years, died on Friday after contracting Covid-19.

Mr Jamil, 57, from St Albans, who died on 14 April, had worked for the West Hertfordshire NHS Trust since 2006.

The trust said Ms Banaag, who worked on the Croxley Ward, had moved to the UK from the Philippines in 2001.

A spokesman said she was a "truly kind and caring person", adding: "She is remembered for being a gentle, softly spoken and hardworking nurse with an unforgettable and infectious smile.

"She enjoyed her job caring for elderly patients and she will be very much missed."

Father-of- two Mr Jamil's colleagues described him as "a kind, gentle man who was unassuming and respectful to all his colleagues and helpful to others".

"He was very fondly thought of and will be greatly missed," the trust said.

Online fundraising pages have been set up for both Ms Banaag and Mr Jamil to help with funeral costs and have raised more than £8,000 and nearly £5,000 respectively.