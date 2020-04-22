Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ross Kemp was given access to the intensive care wards at Milton Keynes hospital

A hospital boss criticised for granting a TV crew access to coronavirus wards said he was sent a death threat in response to the decision.

Joe Harrison, chief executive of Milton Keynes Hospital, allowed cameras filming a documentary fronted by Ross Kemp into intensive care units.

Mr Harrison said the threatening letter arrived less than a week after the behind-the-scenes show aired on ITV.

He said the note had been passed to police.

Mr Harrison was widely criticised after the show, featuring former Eastenders hardman Kemp, was shown on 16 April.

The documentary, Ross Kemp: On the NHS Frontline, showed the actor donning personal protective equipment (PPE) and speaking to staff and patients at the hospital.

Critics questioned whether it was right to allow access to a TV crew when current restrictions prevent family members from visiting loved ones.

Hospital bosses defended the decision, saying it "felt it was important to give a true account on the work being done" to fight coronavirus.

Mr Harrison said he was left "irritated and angry" when the letter arrived at his home on Wednesday.

He confirmed that the threat was connected to the ITV programme, and was "directed at myself and my family".

In a tweet, he added: "Today I worried. I guess that's what these threats are designed to do. Threats like this aren't debate. They are meant to frighten and control."

"We have a duty as a hospital to show the public what is happening," he said, "as well as reinforce the government message".

"We are here to do a job, and if anyone else gets abuse they must report it and make it public. We will stand by the team at Milton Keynes who are doing the best job they can."

Thames Valley Police has been approached for comment.