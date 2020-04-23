Image copyright PA Image caption Janet Brown, a primary care nurse, loved nature and travelling, according to her family

A reward of £20,000 has been offered to whoever can bring to justice the killer of a nurse 25 years ago.

Janet Brown, 51, was attacked in her home in Radnage, Buckinghamshire, on 10 April 1995 and no-one has been convicted of her murder.

The body of the mother-of-three was discovered at the bottom of her stairs.

Crimestoppers manager Annabelle Goodenough urged anyone with information to "do the right thing for Janet's family" and come forward.

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Mrs Brown's body was found the next day by her builders

Mrs Brown, who was an Oxford University research nurse, was handcuffed, gagged and struck on the head several times.

There was no evidence of sexual assault and police said they were open-minded about a motive.

Ms Goodenough said: "Her life was cruelly cut short by this terrible crime 25 years ago.

'Always felt guilty'

"Our charity would like to see justice for Janet and her family and hope that after all these years, maybe loyalties have changed or someone who knows something now feels able to finally do the right thing and tell us what they know."

Mrs Brown's daughter Roxanne Brown has said she "always felt really guilty" that a last-minute change of plans meant she had not returned home that night, leaving her mother alone.

In 2015, the police announced they had produced a DNA sample, which has been checked against swabs of 700 men.

The independent charity Crimestoppers and Thames Valley Police have each offered rewards of £10,000.