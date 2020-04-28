Image copyright Debbie Cox Image caption Debbie Cox said she has "fabulous memories" of going on holiday with "loving" Graham Thorne

The partner of a hospital maintenance worker who died from Covid-19 said he was "perfect" and they never argued.

Debbie Cox said Graham Thorne, 58, who died on 20 April after being on a ventilator for 14 days, was "a quiet, kind, considerate and loving man".

Miss Cox had worked alongside him as a medical secretary at Bedford Hospital, where he died.

In an email, chief executive David Carter said the hospital was "saddened to lose" a "much-loved" staff member.

Mr Thorne, part of the Estates and Maintenance team, had been admitted to hospital on 5 April and tested positive for Covid-19.

Miss Cox said he had called her to ask if she could charge his phone. "That was the last time we spoke," she said.

He was sedated in the intensive care unit and died despite staff trying "everything they could".

"He was sedated, but I was allowed in wearing protective equipment to be with him for the last few minutes," Miss Cox said.

Image copyright Bedford Hospital Image caption Graham Thorne fell ill at the end of March and died in hospital

Miss Cox, of Thorpe Way, Wootton, Bedford, said Mr Thorne "deserves to be recognised", adding "this virus can affect all NHS staff".

"He was a quiet, kind, considerate and loving man, who was loved by many," she added.

Miss Cox and Mr Thorne had been together almost 10 years and she said his death had left her feeling "totally devastated".

"We had plans, but they are just not going to happen," she said.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk