Image copyright SSOHC Image caption Captain Tom Moore's tiny tie was knitted using two cocktail sticks

Crafts people have made their own knitted tributes to super-fundraiser Captain Tom Moore and coronavirus key workers.

The intricate 30cm (12in) model has been made by the Secret Society of Hertford Crafters, in Hertfordshire.

It was made to mark the war veteran's 100th birthday and his massive fundraising achievement for the NHS.

The group hopes its models will help raise money for local charities during the pandemic.

The group, which has 130 members has so far made 60 models of key workers and "Covid-19 heroes", and has been posting photos of their work on social media.

Each one comes with its own story about how its character is helping society and those in need.

Image copyright SSOHC Image caption A different model is posted on social media each day

These include "James the chef" who is now cooking meals for the NHS, "Bobby the bin man", "Firefighter Sam" who is delivering food and medicine, "Nurse Gladys", "Carrie the care worker" and "Dolly the NHS hospital cleaner".

Image copyright SSOHC Image caption A nurse working with Covid-19 patients and a chef cooking for NHS staff have been knitted

Image copyright SSOHC Image caption A refuse collector and a care home worker are also among the key worker models

Some are crocheted and knitted, while others have fabric outfits with embroidered logos.

Image copyright SSOHC Image caption Members created this NHS hospital cleaner and a firefighter in tribute to those still working

The Captain Tom model was created to coincide with the 100th birthday of the former Army captain who has raised millions by walking laps of his garden in Bedfordshire.

It was made by Nikki King - who is in the Army herself.

Another member cross-stitched the tiny medals and regimental badge, and made his walker using needlepoint on plastic canvas and buttons for wheels.

His tie was knitted on cocktail sticks by another member of the group.

Image copyright Emma Sohl Image caption Captain Tom Moore received a personalised card from the Queen on his 100th birthday

The group hopes the craftwork will bring "a little spark of joy during this difficult time".

Any funds raised will be shared between the charities Citizens Advice Bureau (East Herts) and Carers in Hertfordshire.

