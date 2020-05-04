Image copyright Sarah Shreeves Image caption The cuddly toys, boat and oars were taken from the front garden on Saturday

People have rushed to donate teddy bears after a display, designed to cheer up passers by, was taken from a front garden.

The bears disappeared from Homewood Road in St Albans and had been set up, to the delight of neighbours, in different scenes since Good Friday.

Sarah Shreeves created the scenes and said it was "very sad" as many people had said how much they loved them.

The display has returned with nearly 20 donated bears and "more promised".

Image copyright Sarah Shreeves Image caption The cuddly toy display cheered up people who saw them out during their daily exercise

The Shreeves family set up the bears in their front garden to provide a light relief for those taking their daily exercise during the coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

The family changed the display every day, with the cuddly toys taking part in activities including fishing, a scout camp, a Halloween party and a red carpet event.

Image copyright Sarah Shreeves Image caption The bears were back out on Sunday with a rainbow picture

Image copyright Sarah Shreeves Image caption More were brought to the scene throughout Sunday

On Saturday, there were two large bears rowing a boat, but the entire scene was taken just after midday.

When Mrs Shreeves posted the news on Facebook, many people brought replacement teddies to the front garden when the display returned and left them throughout the day on Sunday, together with homemade biscuits and notes.

Image copyright Sarah Shreeves

"People have been so lovely," she said.

"We started putting them out to cheer people up and found it unbelievable that somebody had taken them.

"So many people have said how much they love them.

"[It's] very sad that people would do this. If, by chance, someone took them thinking they were being given away please bring them back."

Image copyright Sarah Shreeves Image caption The bears were displayed trick or treating

Image copyright Sarah Shreeves Image caption In another scene the toys went fishing

Mrs Shreeves said she had reported the loss to police.

Hertfordshire Police has been contacted for comment.