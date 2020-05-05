Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Momudou Dibba had worked at Watford Hospital for seven years

A hospital worker who went "above and beyond" in his role died after testing positive for coronavirus.

Momudou Dibba, who was a house-keeper at Watford Hospital, died on 29 April.

In a statement, West Hertfordshire NHS Trust said Mr Dibba, known as Mo, was "kind, caring and considerate".

Mr Dibba, who also worked on reception in the Emergency Service Assessment Unit after his shifts had finished. is the fourth worker to die at Watford Hospital after contracting Covid-19.

His death comes after that of nurses Ate Wilma Banaag and John Alagos, and healthcare assistant Khalid Jamil.

The Trust said Mr Dibba, who had worked at the hospital for seven years, "will be sorely missed".

Its statement said: "Anyone who knew Mo would know how kind, caring and considerate he was to patients and staff.

"He would go above and beyond for everyone, organising staff leaving parties and supporting everyone in their roles."

