Image caption As part of the safety regime at the factor, workers will have their temperature checked before they are allowed to start a shift

Safety reviews are being put in place to bring van production back in a town as soon as the coronavirus lockdown is lifted or relaxed.

The Vauxhall plant in Luton has stood silent since 19 March.

The firm is finalising major changes which will allow it to reopen the site safely.

Staff will have their temperatures checked, they will need to wear goggles and masks, and some of the shift patterns will have to be changed.

Image caption A range of measures have been brought in to prepare the site if the government eases the lockdown

The company, which has worked with unions at the plant, said it was vital that work resumed as soon as possible.

Stephen Norman, managing director of Vauxhall Motors UK, said: "We have over 100 protocols in place to ensure the health and safety of the workforce when we are allowed by the government to commence production.

"But for that to happen we have to regenerate customers orders and regenerate demand. For that the retail outlets... the dealerships have to re-open."

Image caption The plant in Luton stopped building vans on 19 March as the lockdown came in

Image caption Vauxhall Motors UK managing director Stephen Norman said 100 protocols were in place to ensure the health and safety of the workforce

Paul Geary, of the Unite union which represents some staff at Vauxhall, said with regards to safety measures a "lot of it is going to be trial and error".

He said an example of that was if goggles steam up, visors would be available.