The new link road will connect junction 11a of the M1 at Dunstable/A5 to the A6 to the north of Luton, close to Streatley

A council's attempt to get a judicial review of another authority's decision to back the building of £64.6m road has been rejected at the High Court.

The M1 to A6 Link Road was approved by Central Bedfordshire Council in January after the government decided against having a public inquiry.

Luton Council had sought permission at the High Court for a review of the decision, but this has been refused.

The council said it did not intend to appeal against the decision.

When the plans were approved, Luton Council announced it was appealing because it questioned if Central Bedfordshire had "fully considered the impact" of the road and whether it was needed.

'Disappointed by news'

Central Bedfordshire said the aim of the road was to improve access to Luton Airport, Dunstable, Houghton Regis and Linslade, and the benefits would be "considerable".

At the High Court, Mr Justice Jay said Central Bedfordshire Council had followed correct procedures.

Costs of nearly £10,000 were awarded against Luton Council.

A spokeswoman for Luton Council said it was disappointed at the ruling.

"Prior to seeking a judicial review, we had made four objections to the planning application and spoken at the planning committee meetings," she said.

A spokesman for Central Bedfordshire Council said Luton Council's decision not to appeal would "provide certainty for us to progress... work on this piece of infrastructure".

