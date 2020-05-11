Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Peter Farquhar and Benjamin Field held a betrothal ceremony in 2014

A churchwarden jailed for murdering an author to inherit his estate is to appeal against his conviction.

Benjamin Field, 29, was jailed for life for killing 69-year-old Peter Farquhar, whom he duped into a fake relationship to get him to change his will.

Mr Farquhar died in Maids Moreton, Buckinghamshire, in 2015, and a jury found Field guilty of murder last year.

The Court of Appeal confirmed the former University of Buckingham PhD student had lodged an appeal.

A spokeswoman said: "An appeal against conviction was lodged and granted in the case of Mr Field.

"A date has not currently been listed for this to be heard."

Baptist minister's son Field was also accused of plotting to kill Mr Farquhar's neighbour Ann Moore-Martin, 83, at his trial at Oxford Crown Court, but was found not guilty.

Oxford Crown Court heard Miss Moore-Martin could not believe she had fallen for Field's lies

Field admitted duping both Mr Farquhar and Miss Moore-Martin into fake relationships with him as part of a plot to get them to change their wills, but denied any involvement in their deaths.

His trial heard Field carried out a sustained "gaslighting" plot aimed at making Mr Farquhar question his sanity.

Mr Farquhar's drinks were topped up with bioethanol and poteen, a high strength Irish alcohol, and his food was laced with drugs.

Mr Justice Sweeney, who jailed Field for a minimum of 36 years, said he was a "well-practised and able liar", adding: "I have no doubt that you are a dangerous offender."

Mr Farquhar's brother, Ian Farquhar, said Field was "a deeply malevolent and thoroughly evil man who callously and greedily seduced his way into my brother's life".

Field's plans to appeal against his murder conviction emerged at a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing at Oxford Crown Court last week.