St Albans police officer injured as squad car hits wall and overturns

  • 13 May 2020
The crash scene after the police car overturned on London Road is St Albans on 12 May Image copyright Kas Schultz
Image caption The crash happened on London Road, St Albans, at about 13:35 BST on Tuesday

An officer was seriously injured after a police car hit a wall and overturned while responding to an incident, a force said.

Hertfordshire Police said the crash happened on London Road in St Albans at about 13:35 BST on Tuesday.

It said the officer's condition was serious but not thought to be life-threatening and he continued to receive treatment in hospital.

The circumstances of the crash were being investigated, police said.

No-one else was injured in the crash and the officer was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

The road was closed for about six hours.

