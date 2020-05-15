Image copyright PA Image caption Jun Terre worked at Stoke Mandeville Hospital

A "much-loved" member of a hospital's nursing team has died having tested positive for Covid-19.

Jun Terre, 52, worked as a health care assistant at Stoke Mandeville Hospital in Aylesbury and died on Thursday.

Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust chief executive Neil Macdonald said the "tragic loss of a valued member of our team has affected us all greatly".

He said Mr Terre was "a gracious, quiet and kind gentleman with a smile that would light up a room".

Mr Macdonald added: "I am especially grateful for the care given to Jun by our [intensive care unit] team.

"He was being looked after by people who have worked with and knew him personally. I know they feel this loss deeply as do his friends and colleagues throughout the trust."

