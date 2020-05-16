Image copyright Barlett's Residential Home Image caption Hilda Duncombe has raised almost £7,000 for Alzheimer's Society

A 103-year-old grandmother with only one hip is walking 103 laps of a care home's grounds in aid of a charity close to her heart.

Hilda Duncombe was inspired by Captain Tom Moore when she decided to take on the challenge at Bartlett's Residential Home in Stone, Buckinghamshire.

She is raising funds for Alzheimer's Society after she lost her husband Stan to the "horrible disease" in 2001.

"It's really not difficult," she said of her three to 10 laps a day.

The great-grandmother had a major operation 13 years ago, which left her only able to walk with the aid of a frame.

However, she said how many 55m (180ft) laps of the care home's grounds she completed in a day was neither down to her single hip nor her age.

"It's not very strenuous fortunately - it's much more dependent on how many people can help me as I can't walk alone," she said.

Image copyright Bartlett's Residential Home Image caption Kavita Salhotra said Mrs Duncombe was "very active" and "always outside walking"

Mrs Duncombe started her fundraiser on 4 May and aims to finish on Thursday.

She had already completed 62 laps within 12 days and has raised almost £7,000.

Mrs Duncombe said she was inspired to keep going by the messages posted on the fundraising page and by raising as much money as she can for Alzheimer's Society.

She had nursed her husband of 60 years for several years before he passed away.

'Very active'

The fundraiser also ties in with the care home's 25th anniversary.

Kavita Salhotra, from the home, said Mrs Duncombe was "very active" and "always outside walking", and was an inspiration to them all.

People who have donated have described Mrs Duncombe's feat as "amazing" and "fantastic".