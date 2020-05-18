Image copyright Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust Image caption Alan Reeves was able to spend time with with his mother Ivy on her birthday in hospital

A great-great grandmother who spent her 100th birthday in hospital with coronavirus has been discharged.

Ivy Reeves hoped to celebrate on 1 May with a tearoom party, but instead was in Wycombe Hospital having tested positive for Covid-19 shortly after being taken in when she had a seizure.

Her son Alan was given permission to be with her on her birthday if he wore personal protective equipment (PPE).

After her discharge on Saturday, Mr Reeves praised her "outstanding" care.

Mrs Reeves, who has six great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren, initially went to hospital on 12 April for treatment after a seizure.

A few days later Mrs Reeves, from Maidenhead, tested positive for coronavirus, which her son said "was a real worry because we know for older people it's not so good, compared to younger people".

Mr Reeves, 70, added: "I used to ring the hospital twice a day and ask 'how's my mother?' and they said 'she's just coughing slightly and she had a high temperature' and that's as far as it went."

Image copyright Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust Image caption Ivy Reeves has six great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren

Mr Reeves, one of her three children, said they were "very, very lucky that it didn't go a bit deeper".

With her condition improving, Mr Reeves was given special permission to visit his mother on her birthday, helping her to open cards, enjoy cake and even delivering her message from the Queen.

He said he remained optimistic they can still celebrate with a tearoom "bash" in the future, adding: "Hopefully my mother will be well enough and we'll resurrect it in the future."

Mrs Reeves was moved to St Mark's Hospital in Maidenhead last week, before being discharged after testing negative for the virus.

Mr Reeves said the care his mother received was "second to none".

"They were just outstanding and if anyone deserves any praise they do," he said.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk