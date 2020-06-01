Image copyright PA Image caption Janet Brown, a primary care nurse, loved nature and travelling, according to her family

An appeal to help solve the murder of a nurse 25 years ago has had a "great response", police have said.

Janet Brown, 51, was attacked at her home in Radnage, Buckinghamshire, in April 1995 and no-one has ever been convicted of her murder.

On the 25th anniversary last month her daughter said she would "just like to remember my mum for being my mum".

Thames Valley Police has thanked people who have come forward with information since the appeal.

A spokesman said: "We would encourage anyone else with names of people they have suspicions of, or any other information even if they think it's insignificant, to contact the force - it could be the vital clue in this case."

Mrs Brown had been alone at her home in Sprigs Holly Lane on 10 April 1995 when she was killed. Her naked body was found at the foot of the stairs by builders who arrived to do some work.

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption The crime scene at the house on Sprigs Holly Lane

A post-mortem examination showed the Oxford University research nurse died of head injuries believed to have been inflicted by a blunt instrument - such as a crowbar.

There was no evidence of sexual assault and police said they were open-minded about a motive.

In April, her daughter Roxanne said she felt "guilty" she was not with her on the night of her murder as she was due to be at home that evening but instead stayed with a friend who had just passed their driving test.

In 2015, the police announced they had produced a DNA sample, which has been checked against swabs of 700 men.

A £20,000 reward has also been made available through Crimestoppers and the police.