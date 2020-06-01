Image copyright Nick and Juliet Cox Image caption Cats Leo (top) and Ziggy lived next door to each other and got on well, their owners said

Two cats have died after apparently being shot with an air rifle.

One animal was found dead in a garden in London Road in Knebworth, Hertfordshire, and the other, which lives next door, had to be put to sleep shortly after being shot.

The two cats, both aged three, died within a week of each other and their owners are convinced the same person is responsible.

They are warning neighbours to be vigilant and have informed the police.

Nick and Juliet Cox's short-haired black and white cat Ziggy was shot on Saturday morning.

The family had been out briefly and found him in a distressed state in their London Road home.

Image copyright Nick and Juliet Cox Image caption Ziggy managed to make it home after being shot

Although he was rushed to a vet who confirmed an air rifle pellet had lodged in his flank, he could not be saved.

Chris Unitt's Siberian cat, Leo, died in a neighbour's garden the previous Sunday.

Image copyright Chris Unitt Image caption Leo was found dead in a garden two doors from his home

Although Mr Unitt noticed some blood, he did not have his pet checked and buried it.

"After hearing about Nick's cat, I'm now 99.9% certain Leo met the same fate as Ziggy," he said.

Both owners said their families were "devastated", with Mr Unitt's toddler "still asking where Leo is".

Mr Cox said: "Ziggy had a twin brother and he is wondering what's going on in the world."

The families have shared what happened on social media and are posting leaflets in the neighbourhood warning other pet owners to be vigilant.

Mr Cox said the incidents had been reported to both Hertfordshire Police and the RSPCA.