Image copyright Network Rail Image caption Bromham Road Bridge was fully closed in June 2019 but was partially closed from 4 March to 19 April 2019 so preparation work could start

A road closed for nearly a year is to reopen after it has been completely rebuilt.

Bromham Road bridge in Bedford, was shut in both directions on 24 June so Network Rail could continue the "vital" electrification work for the Midland Main Line to Kettering and Corby.

It was due to be finished by "spring" but will allow road traffic to use it again from 9 June.

Further closures are expected in July so work can be fully completed.

Image copyright Network Rail Image caption The bridge has been open to pedestrians and cyclists since April

The height of the bridge has been raised, so newly-installed overhead line equipment can fit underneath, Network Rail said.

A temporary bridge for pedestrians and cyclists was erected next to the structure and was used throughout the build, until the new bridge was reopened to pedestrians and cyclists in April.

Gavin Crook, from the railway company, said: "We know that this work has caused some disruption for those living in the area.

"There is still some work left to complete and we will work hard to keep the impact of this work to a minimum."

It includes removing a temporary scaffold bridge and finalising utilities work, the company said.

Mr Cook thanked residents for their "patience".