Image copyright Google Image caption Paramedics attended but both men were pronounced dead at the scene

Two cyclists have died after they were in a collision involving a car, police have said.

The men, aged 52 and 56, died on Monday after an incident at about 18:30 BST on A40 Wycombe Road, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, near to the junction of Old Dashwood Hill.

A grey Volkswagen Golf R hit the men, who were from the "local area", Thames Valley Police said.

The driver of the car is assisting the police with their inquiries.

Both men died at the scene.

Their next of kin have been contacted and they are being supported by specially trained officers.

Insp Andy Tester said: "We are carrying out a thorough investigation to establish the full circumstances of this collision.

"As such we are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to please come forward.

"We would also ask anyone who was travelling on the same stretch and has dashcam footage to please check it to see if it may show either the cyclists or the Golf."