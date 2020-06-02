Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Police released pictures of clothing to try to "jog somebody's memory"

Photos of clothing similar to that worn by a man found dead in undergrowth have been released to try to identify him.

A member of the public made the discovery off Bray Drive, Great Ashby, near Stevenage on Tuesday 26 May.

Hertfordshire Police said the death was being treated as "non-suspicious but unexplained".

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was wearing a grey chequered jacket, black trainers, a black beanie hat, a blue and pink striped jumper and blue jeans.

He was described as being of slim build and with facial hair.

Detectives said it had not been possible to identify him "despite extensive inquiries" and hoped the description and pictures of clothing would help to "jog somebody's memory".

Det Supt Ben Dixon said: "This is a very sad case because, one week on, we still do not know who this man is or what his story was.

"There is no suggestion that there was any third-party involvement in his death, and forensic tests have proved inconclusive to date.

"We believe his body may have been in the undergrowth for a considerable period of time and our main priority is to trace this man's family so they can lay him to rest."