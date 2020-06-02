Image copyright SBNA Image caption People gathered in Hemel Hempstead town centre with "Black Lives Matter" placards

A demonstration has been held in Hemel Hempstead over the death of an African-American man in police custody.

About 200 people took part, and held up signs saying "Justice for George Floyd".

They gathered in the town's Marlowes shopping area, and followed larger protests across the UK in recent days and growing civil unrest in the US.

It coincided with "Blackout Tuesday", an initiative to demand racial justice.

Originally organised by the music industry, the movement has now spread across social media, with many users posting a simple black square, alongside messages of solidarity and links to anti-racism resources.

Video footage showed Mr Floyd being arrested in Minneapolis and a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, continuing to kneel on his neck even after he pleaded he could not breathe and fell unconscious.

Image copyright SBNA Image caption About 200 people marched along the Hertfordshire town's main shopping area

Image copyright SBNA Image caption Many of those who took part were wearing face masks, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

Image copyright SBNA Image caption Police liaison officers were in attendance at the peaceful march

Elsewhere in the East of England, Norwich City Council announced City Hall would be lit in purple on Tuesday evening "in remembrance of George Floyd, and in solidarity with the Minneapolis community".