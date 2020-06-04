Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Cyclists Andy Coles and Damien Natale were hit by a car on Monday evening

Tributes have been paid to two cyclists killed in a crash with a car on the A40.

Andy Coles, 56, and Damien Natale, 52, died on Wycombe Road, High Wycombe, near the junction of Old Dashwood Hill, on Monday evening.

Mr Coles's family called him a "class act" while Mr Natale was "the one man you could always rely on", his family said.

The driver of a grey Volkswagen Golf R, is helping police with their inquiries.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Paramedics attended but both men were pronounced dead at the scene

The family of Mr Coles said he was "always smiling" and his "energy and warmth helped him give so much and ensured the time we all spent with him was filled with love and laughter".

"Great guys leave gaping holes and no words come close to expressing the devastation this tragedy brings to all Andy's family and friends," a statement said.

"He will be missed so very much by all who knew and loved him."

Mr Natale was a "loving husband, doting father, cherished grandad, adored son and loyal friend", his family said.

"Our idol. Our hero. Our hearts are broken."

Thames Valley Police has called for witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage showing either the cyclists or the Golf, to come forward.

Insp Andy Tester said: "We are carrying out a thorough investigation to establish the full circumstances of this collision."