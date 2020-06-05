Bedfordshire woodland and scrub fire closes road
- 5 June 2020
A woodland and scrub fire has caused roads to be closed close to a golf course.
The blaze at Millbrook, Bedfordshire, was spotted by police officers on patrol at about 00:30 BST.
The police said by using a location app, what3words, the fire service was able to find the area more easily.
The A507 was shut from the Lidlington turn at the Millbrook Roundabout for safety reasons. About 7,500 sq m (80,700 sq ft) of habitat was affected.