Image copyright @Miss Meddy143 Image caption Racist abuse was reported to police after it was heard at a protest in Hoddesdon

Police say they are investigating racist abuse at a Black Lives Matter protest meeting in Hertfordshire.

People in Hoddesdon were marking the death of George Floyd in the US.

The protest on Monday night was cut short after hecklers shouted racist comments and made reference to the murder of soldier Lee Rigby,

Hertfordshire Chief Constable Bill Jephson said: "We will always challenge discrimination and racism wherever we find it."

He said: "We understand that people of all ethnicities, throughout Hertfordshire and beyond rightly feel horrified about the death of George Floyd in America.

"We as a constabulary stand shoulder to shoulder with those across the country, and indeed the world, who are both saddened and angered by the way Mr Floyd lost his life on 25 May.

"Our county is home to thousands of people from a wide variety of cultural backgrounds, and we want every single person to feel safe and supported by their police force.

"The right to protest is well established in this country, policing respects the right to free speech and indeed, has a role to facilitate protest."