A serving police officer is due to appear in court accused of a child sex offence.

Sgt Michael Grigg, 34, of Hertfordshire Police, has been charged with one count of sexual activity with a child.

The police force said the allegation relates to an offence alleged to have taken place between 2007 and 2012.

Sgt Grigg, formerly of Hatfield, has been suspended from duty and is due to appear before Oxford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

He was arrested as part of an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC)-managed investigation conducted by Hertfordshire Constabulary's Safeguarding Command.

Sgt Grigg was charged on 22 April and released on conditional bail ahead of his first court appearance.