Image copyright Reuters Image caption The steward was racially abused at Stevenage Borough FC's Lamex Stadium

A steward stopped working at a football ground after he was racially abused by a teenage supporter, a court has heard.

The man was called a monkey and the N-word was used when he approached the 17-year-old who was holding a flare, St Albans Crown Court heard.

The incident happened at Stevenage's Lamex Stadium during the final game of last season.

The teenager pleaded guilty to racially aggravated public order and has been banned from matches for three years.

He also received a community order with conditions that he does 200 hours of unpaid work and abides by an 20:00-06:00 curfew for four months.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Judge Michael Kay QC told the teenager his actions were "inexcusable and unacceptable"

The court heard the 17-year-old from Hitchin was seen holding a flare that hit a young supporter on the head.

Prosecutor John Carmichael said the steward and his colleagues were about five metres away from the teenager who was "swearing excessively".

In a statement the victim said the supporter used an expletive followed by the N-word and "the word monkey was often used".

"I had been called a monkey before, I was appalled for it to have happened again," he said.

"To be referred to as a [N-word] made me feel incredibly angry.

"It makes me feel incredibly sad that we still have these issues."

Mr Carmichael said the steward felt supported by other members of the crowd but not by the club itself. Stevenage FC has been contacted for comment.

The court heard the teenager was detained as he tried to leave the ground after other Stevenage supporters pointed him out.

Defending, Richard Reynolds said: "He was young and immature and accepts his behaviour was unacceptable.

"He denies there were any underlying racial attitudes. The words were used to cause maximum offence."

Judge Michael Kay QC told the teenager his actions were "outrageous, appalling and disgusting".

"If this behaviour is repeated or you were older I would not hesitate in sending you to prison," he said.