Image copyright Bedford Borough Council Image caption Signs would continue to advise everyone to keep 2m apart, Bedford Borough Council

Health experts studying coronavirus infections in a borough say they do not yet know why rates are unusually high.

Bedford has England's seventh-highest infection rate, prompting a "stay-home" call from its elected mayor, despite national lockdown restrictions easing.

A joint investigation by Public Health England (PHE), the Joint Biosecurity Centre and the council is under way.

A spokeswoman for PHE said it did not yet know why rates were so high and that tracking them was a "new venture".

There have been 792 reported cases of Covid-19, in the borough, with 201 deaths at Bedford Hospital and 21 in care homes.

Dave Hodgson, Liberal Democrat mayor, said that despite the forthcoming further easing of lockdown measures, local residents should follow existing, stricter rules.

"While these rates remain high we're asking everyone to continue to stay home where possible and when you go out make sure you social distance," he said.

"Continue to keep 2m apart, wear a face covering, particularly when indoors or on public transport, and regularly wash your hands with soap and water, or using a hand sanitiser when that's not available."

He said "detailed data" was needed to help control the spread of the disease.

Some pubs in the town have decided not to reopen on 4 July because they feel it is not safe.

Image copyright Rebecca Toms Image caption Ronnie and Rebecca Toms, who run The Devonshire Arms in Dudley Street, are aiming to open on 18 July, if they feel it is safe

Rebecca Toms, landlady of The Devonshire Arms, said: "The health and safety of our family, staff and customers is paramount, and being a relatively small pub, we are not comfortable opening in just over a week."

Roly Keech, landlord of The Castle, said: "With the current rate, along with our local council asking people to stay at home, it is currently not safe to do so for our staff and customers, which is our main priority."

The joint investigation into Bedford's high infection rate is the first in the East of England.

Dr Aliko Ahmed, PHE regional director, said: "By examining this information, it should be possible to identify the emergence of 'hotspots', so that appropriate action can be taken."

Image copyright Wells & Co Image caption Roly Keech, landlord of The Castle, said it was up to every pub to make its own decision on opening

