Image caption All staff, pupils and families will be offered testing as a precaution

A nursery school has been allowed to remain open after 23 staff, pupils and parents tested positive for Covid-19.

Acorn Nursery, at the Westcroft Centre in Milton Keynes, said those affected had tested positive in the past week and a half and were from individual "bubbles" within the school.

A spokeswoman said the nursery was working with the local council and Public Health England and testing would be offered to others as a precaution.

Those affected have been isolating.

The spokeswoman said: "The bubbles exposed to the confirmed cases are self-isolating and PHE have confirmed that there are no public health concerns in relation to the controls in place at the nursery as they are adhering to government guidelines.

"The nursery remains open to bubbles not exposed to confirmed cases."

She said some of the first children to isolate had since returned to the nursery.

Public Health England confirmed it had no health concerns regarding the nursery remaining open.

"Following government guidance, the bubbles of children and staff that may have had exposure to a confirmed case have been closed but a full closure of the nursery is not required," a spokesman said.

"There are no public health concerns in relation to the Covid control measures in place at the nursery."

Dr Victor Aiyedun, Consultant in Communicable Disease Control at PHE, said cases in the school setting could help scientists better understand the transmission of the disease.

"It will also provide insight into how the virus spreads in nursery settings as they prepare to welcome more children over the coming weeks," he said.