Image copyright JThomas/Geograph Image caption The court was told the drugs had been stored at Haberdashers' Aske's Boys' School

A van driver has been jailed for his part in a drug operation which saw 10kg of amphetamines stored at Haberdashers' Aske's Independent school in Hertfordshire.

The drugs were driven from the school to an address in Watford where they were put into a van.

Clive Latter, 61, of Sayes Court, Addlestone, Surrey, was driving the van when it was stopped in September.

He was jailed for 34 months at St Albans Crown Court on Thursday.

The van, which had two hidden compartments, was stopped in St Michael's Drive in Watford on 20 September.

Police asked Latter if he was transporting cocaine. He replied: "No, speed - amphetamine."

Police found 10kg of wet amphetamine behind the seat. When dried, it weighed 5.9 kilos and had a street value of between £29,000 to £59,000.

At his home, three quarters of a kilo of ketamine and £61,315 cash was found, the court heard.

'Trusted courier'

Latter, a former Ocado driver, was jailed for a total of 34 months when he appeared on a link from Bedford prison.

He had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply amphetamine, possession of ketamine with intent to supply, possession of a single wrap of cocaine and possessing three fake driving licences.

Prosecutor Simon Wilshire said undercover police were observing a man who had been "storing and preparing drugs" on the premises of Haberdashers' School in Elstree where fees for senior pupils are £21,159 a year.

He said: "Mr Latter was a trusted courier, moving around large quantities of amphetamine."

Defending, Karlia Lykourgou said Latter had never been involved in anything like a drug conspiracy before.

Ms Lykourgou said he had no idea that the drugs were being stored on the school's premises.

Jailing him, Judge Caroline Wigin said Latter had a significant role in the conspiracy and had been "the guardian of large amounts of cash".

She said a proceeds of crime hearing will be held at a later date.