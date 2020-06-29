Image copyright Getty Images Image caption 400 potential victims of modern slavery were identified in Bedfordshire last year, police say

Ten potential "modern slaves" have been found living in a farm building in rural Bedfordshire, police have said.

Bedfordshire Police said its officers were "flagged down" by two men on a road near Bedford at about 21:30 BST on 26 June.

On visiting the address the men gave, they found 13 men and a pregnant woman, all from Romania.

Four men have been arrested and released on bail on suspicion of human trafficking following the discovery.

The suspected victims were taken to a reception centre and have been offered support under the national referral mechanism for victims of modern slavery.

'Report concerns'

After their discovery, enquiries were made by police alongside the Gangmasters & Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA) at an unspecified address in Lincolnshire, where "a number of further potential victims" were identified.

A woman in her 40s and a man in his 30s were arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and remain in police custody.

Det Ch Insp Louisa Glynn, from Bedfordshire Police, said: "Sadly, we know that modern slavery and exploitation is going on all around us.

"Bedfordshire's transport links and demographics make us particularly susceptible to it - almost 400 potential victims were identified in the county last year, the fifth highest of all UK police force areas."

Jennifer Baines from the GLAA, said: "Modern slavery and labour abuse sadly exist in communities across the country.

"We would strongly encourage the public to be aware of the signs of exploitation, especially in these unprecedented times, and more importantly report their concerns to us and our partners."

