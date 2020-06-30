Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Thames Valley Police said a boy received a "small puncture wound to his back"

A school where a pupil was stabbed has been put into special measures after inspectors found pupils involved in violent and dangerous behaviour.

Police were called to Stantonbury International School in Milton Keynes in January after the boy "received a small puncture wound to his back".

Inspectors from the education watchdog Ofsted said: "Many pupils do not feel safe attending this school."

The school has insisted children are safe when attending the campus.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Thames Valley Police officers were called to the school in January

It said it had put plans into action to tackle the issues raised by the Ofsted inspectors who visited the campus in January, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The Ofsted report said many pupils "feel intimidated by others' conduct".

It added: "At times, pupils are violent towards each other.

"Leaders have not been effective in managing pupils' behaviour. It is increasingly rowdy and sometimes dangerous."

Ofsted decided to carry out the unannounced inspection after being contacted by parents at the school - which has 1,626 pupils aged 11-19.

Inspectors also spoke of overworked teachers, a badly planned and taught curriculum, and a lack of leadership.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption In January the school said a letter about the incident would be sent home with every child

The school is part of The Griffin Schools Trust, which runs 13 schools across the Midlands and South East of England.

Stantonbury International School said: "The trust has made significant changes to the leadership of the school. At the time of the inspection the joint heads, supported by the executive head, had already introduced the required strategies to ensure pupils feel safe in school."

Special measures is the lowest rung on Ofsted's rating system. It means the school will be monitored before being re-inspected.

A 15-year-old was arrested by Thames Valley Police on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and it is understood later received a youth conditional caution.