A cyclist has died after being hit by a car near Leighton Buzzard.

The 27-year-old man died on the A505 between the Stanbridge Road junction and the A5 junction at about 18:25 BST on Wednesday.

Bedfordshire Police said the driver of the car involved remained at the scene and is cooperating with officers.

Investigators have called for anyone who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed the collision to come forward.

Sgt Russell Jones said: "If you think you may have seen the cyclist prior to this tragic incident or have dashcam footage of the area then please get in touch."