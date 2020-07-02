Image copyright PA Media Image caption Nicholas Musto admitted the offence at Peterborough Crown Court

A police officer who had an 11-year relationship with a "vulnerable victim of crime" has admitted misconduct in a public office.

PC Nicholas Musto, who has 25 years' service for Hertfordshire Police, met the woman through his work.

He has been suspended since 2018, and an investigation found he lied about the nature of their relationship when concerns were raised in 2013.

Musto, 51, of Sedgeford, Hunstanton, Norfolk, will be sentenced on 17 July.

Speaking after the hearing at Peterborough Crown Court, Sarah Green, regional director for the Independent Office for Police Conduct, said Mr Musto "wilfully abused his position as a police officer to form a relationship with a vulnerable woman he met through the course of his duties".

"Any officer who abuses their position of trust and power by engaging in sexual relationships can have no place in policing," she said.

"We are working hard to ensure police forces refer all allegations of abuse of position to us, and we will continue to provide guidance and knowledge to help identify this abuse of trust as early as possible."

Assistant Chief Constable Bill Jephson said: "Cases like this have a damaging impact on public confidence, but the vast majority of officers and police staff working in Hertfordshire have dedicated their professional lives to public service in safeguarding the vulnerable."