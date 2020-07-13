Image copyright Andrew Smith/Geograph Image caption All of the arrested men were from High Wycombe where six properties (not pictured) were raided

Five men have been arrested in connection with a child sexual exploitation inquiry in a town.

About 120 officers carried out raids at six properties in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, earlier.

The warrants were connected to the inquiry and to the sexual abuse of a teenage girl earlier this year, Thames Valley Police said.

They said the girl was being safeguarded and supported by officers. The arrested men were from the town.

Two men, aged 18, and a 21-year-old have been arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual activity with a child.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape, arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence, and arson.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence.

All those arrested were in police custody, except for the 25-year-old, who has been bailed.