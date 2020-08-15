Paul Young 'chomping at the bit' to get back on stage Published duration 15 August

image copyright Los Pacaminos image caption Paul Young said Los Pacaminos fans are "coming from all over" to the one-off gig

Singer Paul Young said he was "chomping at the bit" to get back out on stage after months of gigs were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

His band Los Pacaminos are due to play live at the outdoor cinema at Hatfield House, Hertfordshire, on 23 August.

Event organiser Matt Gourd said people had spent lockdown watching films, so he was now staging other events.

He said the band's booking had "sparked interest" from other musicians wanting to get out and perform again.

Concerts - like other forms of entertainment - were stopped in March when restrictions on gatherings of people were introduced as the coronavirus pandemic hit the UK. Open-air gigs were permitted again in England by the government last month.

image copyright Los Pacaminos image caption Young said they are planning to rehearse at home and go over the more complicated songs during a sound check

Young started in bands such as the Q-Tips before rising to fame as a solo artist in the 1980s with hits such as Wherever I Lay my Hat and Come Back and Stay.

Since 1992 he has also played with seven-piece Los Pacaminos, which, with tracks such as Woolly Bully and La Bamba, showcases music from North America's south-west.

The group would normally play about 60 gigs each year and with his solo tour alongside band Go West postponed, Young said they all "just want to be out on the boards and be playing together" as, for a performer, being in lockdown had been "pretty drastic".

image caption Paul Young rose to fame in the 1980s with hits such as Wherever I Lay my Hat and Come Back and Stay

"But musicians carry on working even if there's no money in it because it's in their blood, so we've posted a few lockdown special songs as a band which kept us busy and in touch with the fans," he said.

"We're all chomping at the bit, we're all wanting to get started even though we're not sure what return there'll be... but we have to do it."

image copyright Screen Space image caption The organiser of Screen Space at Hatfield House, Matt Gourd, said he has had success with his outdoor cinema and is now branching out

The one-off gig is at Screen Space in the grounds of the stately home, where each household in the socially-distanced audience would have its own circle to stand in.

Young said it would be a different experience for both the band and its fans.

"It's a big stage and we'll all have to have a monitor in front of us so we'll social distance just because of the equipment," he said.

"But we'll have to be careful not to get carried away because we sometimes move and sing in each other's mics, which will be frowned upon.

"In the end you have to take a big step and hope for the best because until you try it you don't know. Once we've done it once we can see what works and if we need to change anything but unless you take that first step, how can you recover?"

image copyright Screen Space image caption Screen Space is also hosting nights with acts from London's Comedy Store