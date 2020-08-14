BBC News

Capt Sir Tom Moore official portrait unveiled at Army museum

An official portrait of Captain Sir Tom Moore has been unveiled at the National Army Museum in London.
The oil painting of the 100-year-old Army veteran who raised more than £32m for NHS charities was created by artist Alexander Chamberlin.
It has been hung at the museum as part of commemorations to mark the 75th anniversary of VJ Day on Saturday.
Mr Chamberlin said Capt Sir Tom had been "incredibly accommodating" and he was "hugely proud" to have painted it.
Capt Sir Tom had initially set out to raise £1,000 for NHS charities by repeatedly walking an 82ft (25m) loop of his Bedfordshire garden.
But he eventually raised £32,794,701 from more than one-and-a-half million supporters.
A former Army officer himself, artist Mr Chamberlin said he was "approached by a colonel in the Army who saw the need to record [Capt Sir Tom's] story in the kind of language of the portrait... and he knew my work, because I had painted heads of state, politicians and pop stars".
Speaking at the official unveiling of the work at the Chelsea museum, he said: "It's led to this, and I'm hugely proud to have been involved."
Mr Chamberlin said meeting the veteran had been "amazing".
"Him and his grandson... were incredibly accommodating and I think it was very exciting to get him in a place where he was most relaxed."
He is portrayed wearing his medals, regimental tie and even the gold Blue Peter Badge awarded to him in recognition of his fundraising efforts.
Capt Sir Tom had been stationed in Burma during World War Two.
In a statement released by the museum, he said: "Victory over Japan is as important a part of our history as Victory in Europe and I hope that it is really never forgotten.
"It is wonderful to know that the portrait will be displayed at the National Army Museum to connect the public with this history, and I hope it continues to help tell the history of the British Army for decades, maybe even centuries, to come."

